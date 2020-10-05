SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.