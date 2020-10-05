Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

