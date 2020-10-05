Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

