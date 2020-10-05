ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

SCSC stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

