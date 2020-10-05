ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
SCSC stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32.
In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
