Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. Saracen Mineral has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80.

