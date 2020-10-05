Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.20. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 86,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.