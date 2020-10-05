Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.08.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 106,975 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.