Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.10. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

R traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,127. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

