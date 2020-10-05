Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading 9.1% Higher

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.15. 256,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 319,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.