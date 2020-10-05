RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

NYSE RES opened at $2.78 on Thursday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $598.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RPC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 351,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 52.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

