RPC (NYSE:RES) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RES has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $598.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 353,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 459.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 964,310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 74.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RPC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.