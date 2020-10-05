Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Set at $160.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Royal Gold by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

