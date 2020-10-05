Royal Bank of Canada Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $375.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.46. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $52,515,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.