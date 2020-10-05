Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

