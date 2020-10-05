Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.07.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $104,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

