Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Main First Bank

Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.