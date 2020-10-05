Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.22. The stock had a trading volume of 713,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,715. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

