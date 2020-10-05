Rocket Pool Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $591,703.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and $591,703.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00026689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

