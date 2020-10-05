Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 7.5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.06. 211,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 390,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.