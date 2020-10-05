Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 7.5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.06. 211,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 390,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

