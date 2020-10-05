RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:REDU opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $356.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

