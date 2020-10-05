RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Shares of RNG opened at $275.11 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,872,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,599 shares of company stock valued at $39,280,022. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

