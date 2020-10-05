Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 2,562,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,884,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 425,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 448,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

