Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.