Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 9.6% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.97. 466,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 363,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,041,495.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

