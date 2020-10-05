Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $2,455,600.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RVMD opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

