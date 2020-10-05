Reviewing SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SurModics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SurModics and Orthopediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orthopediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

SurModics currently has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.75%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SurModics is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of SurModics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 7.39% 7.49% 5.90% Orthopediatrics -32.28% -13.25% -9.51%

Risk & Volatility

SurModics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurModics and Orthopediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 5.44 $7.59 million $0.72 55.53 Orthopediatrics $72.55 million 12.28 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -52.37

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Orthopediatrics. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SurModics beats Orthopediatrics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.