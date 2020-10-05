Reviewing Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bridgestone shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A Bridgestone 4.83% 3.00% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Level Vision Electronics and Bridgestone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgestone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Bridgestone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgestone $32.35 billion 0.70 $2.67 billion $1.29 12.24

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Summary

Bridgestone beats Level Vision Electronics on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Level Vision Electronics

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products. It also provides vehicle parts, polyurethane foam and related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials-related products, civil engineering and construction materials and equipment, and others; commercial roofing materials and other materials; golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others, as well as finance and other services. In addition, the company offers maintenance, IT/sensing technology, and other solutions for the mining, fleet, and agricultural sectors. It has operations in Japan, the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

