Reviewing Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) & Cheniere Energy (OTCMKTS:LNG)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Engie has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Engie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Engie and Cheniere Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie and Cheniere Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $67.26 billion 0.49 $1.10 billion N/A N/A Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.23 $648.00 million ($0.57) -83.33

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than Cheniere Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Engie on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure. The company also provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and major infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France and Germany, as well as sells access rights to these infrastructures to third parties. In addition, it is involved in the development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic; design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG on land and at sea. Further, the company provides energy storage solutions and microgrids, as well as cabling network services; and operates heating and cooling networks. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

