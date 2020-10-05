Reviewing Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) & Global Self Storage (NYSE:SELF)

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

54.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital N/A 7.79% 6.99% Global Self Storage -1.26% -0.28% -0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.31 $75.24 million N/A N/A Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.40 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.