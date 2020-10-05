Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of REPYY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

