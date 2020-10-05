Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,330,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 48,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 3,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $946.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

