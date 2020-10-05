Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 3,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,626. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

