Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RNST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 82.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.