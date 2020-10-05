Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 9.9%

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 115,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 459,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($5.68). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

