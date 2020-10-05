Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) Insider Donald Garner Purchases 246,667 Shares

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) insider Donald Garner purchased 246,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$33,300.05 ($23,785.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.06.
Red River Resources Company Profile
