RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 130,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,250. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.