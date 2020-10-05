RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

RealReal stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 54,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $812,116.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,198.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,722. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RealReal by 116,566.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

