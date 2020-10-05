Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

RLGY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Realogy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

