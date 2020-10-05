Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 300.0% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1,412.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 839,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 120.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth $3,628,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.