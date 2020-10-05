RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RICK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $20.50 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of -64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 353.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 49.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 565.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 124.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.