Raymond James Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

