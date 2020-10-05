Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $162,031.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.01511828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00164271 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,164,395,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

