Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 4,188,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,376,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

