Randall Cook Sells 9,320 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $41,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randall Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $28,271.88.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 3,099,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,784,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 193,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 815,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 137,701 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,004.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,375,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

