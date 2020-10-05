Raise (RAISE) Price Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Raise has a market cap of $119,265.54 and $48.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

