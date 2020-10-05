Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Trading Up 7.5%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 484,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 613,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $566.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1,127.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

