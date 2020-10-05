Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RXT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

