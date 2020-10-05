Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $10.00 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Tidex and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $192,630.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000900 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031469 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021078 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.01285608 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,263,379 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

