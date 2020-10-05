QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398,984 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $84,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 355,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,270. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,609. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

