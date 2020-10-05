QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $991,578.98 in Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.52. 5,831,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,340,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,829,000 after buying an additional 398,984 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.